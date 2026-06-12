2026 Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Returns with Eclectic Lineup, Family-Friendly Vibes

Pinedale’s long-running Soundcheck Summer Music Series returns for its 19th summer with an eclectic lineup of national-touring bands and regional favorites.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features 5 free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale.

Music will start at 5:00 p.m. (3:30 PM for the July 4 show)

Shows are free to the public and are kid/pet friendly.

Pinedale’s long-running Soundcheck Music Series returns for its 19th summer with an eclectic lineup of national-touring artists and regional favorites playing everything from honky-tonk to indie rock. Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), the Soundcheck Series features five free concerts at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale with music kicking off at 5 PM (4 PM for the July 4 show).

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Setting the Soundcheck Series aside from other area music series is PFAC’s commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere at all of its shows. From face painting to lemonade stands to between set performances by local dance students, the Soundcheck Series has no shortage of offerings for all ages.

At the heart of the Soundcheck Series is an eclectic lineup of music featuring everything from cowpunk to soul to Midwest alt-country.

So dust off your coolers, grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music! And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip..

So dust off your coolers and grab a camp chair and head to Pinedale for a great summer of music!

And be sure to visit soundcheckpinedale.com and visitpinedale.org today to help plan your trip!

Introducing the 2026 Soundcheck Summer Music Series Lineup:

Jenny Don’t & the Spurs w/ special guests The Danglin’ Chains.

Saturday June 27 – Jenny Don’t & the Spurs w/ special guests The Danglin’ Chains.



Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have spent over a decade forging their own path in music, pioneering a unique brand of high-energy Country Western that captivates fans from the traditional Western scene to the raw energy of garage rock. Their captivating stage presence, infectious enthusiasm, and extensive discography have garnered them a global following, leading to tours on continents rarely visited by country bands.

The Dangling Chains are a high-energy live music act based in Pinedale, Wyoming, blending blues, rock, and old country with a dash of everything in between.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Jenny Don’t & the Spurs w/ special guests The Danglin’ Chains: Here



Sweet Megg w/ special guests The Lonesome Heroes, Georgia Parker

Saturday July 4 – Sweet Megg w/ special guests The Lonesome Heroes, Georgia Parker

Sweet Megg is a genre-blending vocalist and songwriter, weaving jazz, country, and blues into a sound that feels both timeless and fresh. Originally from NYC and now based in Nashville, she has traveled the world honing her craft everywhere from Parisian jazz clubs to Southern honky-tonks.

The Lonesome Heroes have been dancing the line between indie, country, and Americana sounds for two decades in Austin, Texas. Seven albums in, 2026 finds the Heroes at home working on their eighth studio record (their fifth release in five years!).

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Sweet Megg w/ special guests The Lonesome Heroes, Georgia Parker: HERE



Tony Hannah w/ special guests Sterling Drake, Boom & the Bust

Saturday July 18 – Tony Hannah w/ special guests Sterling Drake, Boom & the Bust

Nashville’s Tony Hannah is a Country Artist who draws on the everywoman idols of the genre–Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Linda Rondstadt. Tony has years of national touring under her belt, opening for acts like Margo Price, Jesse Daniel, and Summer Dean!

Montana songwriter Sterling Drake has a penchant for honest storytelling, weaving his own perspective into the American songbook and rooting it in the landscapes and traditions that shaped him.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Tony Hannah w/ special guests Sterling Drake, Boom & the Bust: HERE

Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers w/special guests Buffalo Galaxy, Jason Tyler Burton



Saturday August 8 – Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers w/ specials guests Buffalo Galaxy, Jason Tyler Burton

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers are a high-energy, piano-driven roots rock band hailing from Austin, Texas. Imagine the raw passion of Bruce Springsteen colliding with the electrifying showmanship of Jerry Lee Lewis—New Orleans late-night revelry infused with Southern rock soul and a Texas Gulf Coast groove. And if that’s not enough, Nik Parr takes it to the next level, playing saxophone and piano at the same time—you’ve got to see it to believe it.

Buffalo Galaxy (Minneapolis, MN) is where heavy-hitting psychedelia meets old-timein ’ bluegrass. Banjo, Mandolin, Upright Bass, and Acoustic Guitar play off each other, reaching both interstellar space and a universal familiarity.

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers w/special guests Buffalo Galaxy, Jason Tyler Burton: HERE



Low Gap w/ special guest Forrest McCurren

Friday August 14 – Low Gap w/ special guest Forrest McCurren

Ohio’s Low Gap blend 90s alt-country and Americana with modern country sentiment. Original and unique, their songs manage to garner mainstream attention and critical acclaim from all corners of the increasingly diverse country genre.

Missouri singer/songwriter Forrest McCurren wields the magic of lyricism to cast a light on the many intricacies of everyday life set against vignettes of Middle America..

Check them out before the show here: ⬇️

Low Gap w/ special guest Forrest McCurren: HERE





For the full lineup and more information visit soundcheckpinedale.com



The Soundcheck Summer Music is presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from The Town of Pinedale, The Pinedale Travel and Tourism Commission, The Pinedale Lodging Tax, The Sublette County Recreation Board, Four Pines Physical Therapy, Bank of Jackson Hole, Stantec, High Mountain Real Estate, Jorgensen & Associates, Two Rivers CPA, HUB International, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Cultural Trust, Wyoming Community Foundation, Blue Spruce Operating and First Bank of Wyoming.