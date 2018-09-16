Mostly Sunny, with a High Near 82

Another warm and mostly dry day across western and central Wyoming. With strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning is again in effect for much of the area through this evening. There is a chance for isolated dry thunderstorms across Sweetwater County late this afternoon. Additionally, smoke from wildfires will spread into Wyoming again today, especially over southern and eastern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20% Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light southwest. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Friday Sunny, with a high near 74. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.