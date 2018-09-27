17th Annual Always a Cowboy Event Set for September 29

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming track & field and cross country program will host its 17th annual Always a Cowboy memorial event on Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at 9 a.m. at the Memorial 8 Track at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex. The annual event is held in honor of the eight Cowboy cross country runners who tragically passed away in an automobile accident on US-287 on Sept. 16, 2001.

The 17th annual event features a new structure than in previous years, with a 5k being mapped out through the Madrid Sports Complex. Community members of all ages and athletic abilities are encouraged to attend and participate in the free run/walk event.

“It’s a very important event for our program here,” Wyoming track & field and cross country head coach Bryan Berryhill said. “It’s very meaningful to, not only the university, but to the entire community. To have that race here in Laramie annually is something we look forward to every year.”

This is the second Always a Cowboy event to be held at the Madrid Sports Complex and the Memorial 8 track, named in honor of the eight Cowboy victims of the 2001 accident. The eight Cowboys who passed away on Sept. 16, 2001, were Cody Brown of Hudson, Colo. Kyle Johnson of Riverton, Wyo. Joshua Jones of Laramie, Wyo. Justin Lambert-Belanger of Timmons, Ontario, Canada; Morgan McLeland of Gillette, Wyo. Kevin Salverson of Cheyenne, Wyo. Nick Schabron of Laramie, Wyo. and Shane Shatto of Douglas, Wyo.

Entry to the event is free, and donations can be made to the Wyoming cross country and track & field programs. For more information about the Always a Cowboy memorial event, call 307-766-3754.