A weak Pacific Cold Front will slide across the region today and bring areas of snow to the Cowboy State this Christmas Day. Snow over southwestern Wyoming will spread across the rest of the state by this afternoon…and continue with scattered snow showers through Wednesday. Drier conditions are expected on Thursday.
Detailed Forecast
Christmas Day
A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog between 11am and noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East wind around 8 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog between 10pm and 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 17. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Northeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10. North wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
