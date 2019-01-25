Rollover Accident Claims the Life of Evanston Man This Morning

LYMAN — An Evanston man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Lyman this morning.

The fatal crash occurred at milepost 35 on Interstate 80 just west of Lyman at around 6:53 a.m.

According to a report issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

The report states that a 2008 Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle drifted off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 24-year-old Evanston, Wyoming resident Tyree L. Summers. Summers was wearing his seatbelt but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a contributing factor. The road conditions were slick at the time of the crash.

This is the 12th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2019 compared to three in 2018, three in 2017, and three in 2016 to date.