2309 Westridge Dr. – Rock Springs

Cute townhome located over behind Home Depot!

The main level has been completely renovated with new LTV flooring, new paint and trim and window coverings. Newer appliances upgraded lighting. It has a new style flair that you may be looking for!

This house is move-in ready and affordable for a first-time buyer or if you’re looking to down size.

The main level includes a 1/2 bath, kitchen with nice-size pantry, dining and living area.

The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms, laundry, full bath, and the master includes a master bath and large closet.

3 BED

2.5 BATH

1482 SQ. FT.

2 CAR GARAGE

Details About the Home

Asking Price
$178,000

 

Features

  • Main level renovated in new-style flair with upgraded lighting.
  • New LTV flooring on main level with new floor trim
  • Newer kitchen appliances
  • Brand-new custom window trim on main level and blinds
  • 2-car garage
  • 3 bedrooms upstairs with a lot of closet space

Home is ready to move in ASAP!

Call Kelly Palmer – Brokerage Southwest
to Schedule a Viewing Today!
(307)870-7381

Photos of Property

