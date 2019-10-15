2309 Westridge Dr. – Rock Springs

Cute townhome located over behind Home Depot!

The main level has been completely renovated with new LTV flooring, new paint and trim and window coverings. Newer appliances upgraded lighting. It has a new style flair that you may be looking for!

This house is move-in ready and affordable for a first-time buyer or if you’re looking to down size.

The main level includes a 1/2 bath, kitchen with nice-size pantry, dining and living area.

The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms, laundry, full bath, and the master includes a master bath and large closet.