23,576 Pounds of Non-Perishable Food Donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

GREEN RIVER — In October of 2019, Julian and Patsy Sorensen of Green River received a surprising call. It was from the Bishop’s Storehouse, which is owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Sorensen’s were asked to find non-profit organizations in Sweetwater County that would accept a large donation of non-perishable food and use it to benefit our community. Their answer was a resounding, “yes!”

Phone calls were immediately made to the managing directors of the Sweetwater Food Bank, Young at Heart Senior Center, Golden Hour Senior Center, YWCA Women and Children’s Shelters, Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, Able Hands, and the Youth Homes. Many of these directors were surprised by the offer, and even asked how much money it would cost. They were informed that the food was a gift from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to our community and would be given at no cost. Each director graciously accepted the offer.

The logistics of the delivery were carefully planned during the ensuing weeks. Where do you offload 16 pallets of food, weighing 23,576 pounds? Julian explained this challenge to Butch Cassel, Manager of Codale Electric, who offered a solution. Butch graciously offered Codale’s warm warehouse to offload, sort, and distribute the donated food. Butch and the Codale staff were a great service when the truck arrived during a snowstorm on Tuesday, January 13, 2020. Codale even stored the donation overnight so preparations could be made to deliver the food to non-profits the following day.

Word went throughout Green River and Rock Springs for help and more than a dozen volunteers arrived the morning of January 14, 2020 with pickups, trailers, and a willingness to work. The sorting, loading and distributing of the food went quickly, taking about four hours. The donation was larger than anticipated, and the extra food was loaded into a truck and taken to the Manila Food Pantry. Each of the non-profits were excited to fill their shelves with food that will service their patrons in the cold winter months that are ahead. We wish to thank all the volunteers who helped deliver and distribute the donation throughout Rock Springs, Green River, and Manila. We appreciate the service that was provided by Codale Electric.

The Bishop’s Storehouse is part of the Welfare Program for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is located at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City. All are welcome to take a tour of the Bishop’s Storehouse and Welfare Square during business hours. Welfare Square is located at 780 West 800 South, Salt Lake City, UT. Google “welfare square salt lake city” for more information.