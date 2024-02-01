24 Things to do in Sweetwater County in 2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is full of adventures for you and the whole family to enjoy, and why not make 2024 the year to get out and explore?

SweetwaterNOW spoke to the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers, as well as Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism, to find some of the best activities and explorations our residents can enjoy this year. Travel & Tourism even has these handy itineraries for you to use. In the words of Rick Lee, Rock Springs Chamber CEO, “there is a lot to do, people just need to be open to new ideas.”

Here’s a list of 24 things (and then some) to do in Sweetwater County in 2024!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Frostbite, Run with the Horses, and Other Runs

Get some exercise at the Frostbite 5K and 10K on Feb. 17, or one of the many fun runs and color runs that take place throughout the spring and summer. If you’re up for an even bigger challenge, you could register for the Run with the Horses Marathon/Half/10K. The course takes you through the Wild Horse Loop Tour Road where you can catch some awesome views and maybe even see some wild horses.

Quilting on the Green

We have some amazing talent in this community. Check out the beautiful quilts residents have made at Quilting on the Green, and even participate in some classes on May 31 and June 1.

File photo

Trails Day

Have you ever wanted to explore our great outdoors, but don’t know exactly how to start? And what about exploring them on two wheels? The Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association hosts Trails Day every year where they take beginner through advanced mountain bikers on an exploration of the Wilkins Peak trail system. This year’s event will be June 7 and 8.

Summit Slam

If you want to explore our outdoors, but not necessarily on a bike, the Summit Slam would be great for you! This is a challenge created by Whiskey Goats Outdoor Company, where you hike up White Mountain, Wilkins Peak and Aspen Mountain. You snap a photo of yourself at each summit, and when you finish all three you get a pin and stickers, plus bragging rights and a sense of accomplishment!

File photo

River Festival and Art on the Green

These two popular events take place in conjunction with each other, providing entertainment for all to enjoy. Whether you’re there for the vendors, the beloved shrimp boil, or if you want to watch some talented artists hard at work, you’re sure to have a blast! This year’s events will take place August 16 and 17.

Visit Pilot Butte and the Wild Horses

You can take a trip on the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop tour, to see some wildlife and visit Pilot Butte. The self-guided tour can begin in Rock Springs or Green River, and it takes about 1.5 hours to travel across the 24 miles of gravel road. If you don’t have an ATV or side by side of your own, you can always rent one!

Sheep Creek Bay Overlook along the Flaming Gorge. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

Flaming Gorge Bus Tour

This bus tour offers a full-day of breathtaking sights of the Flaming Gorge, rock formations, and wildlife as you learn more about the area. Plus, you get a delicious lunch! The best part is you don’t have to plan anything, as Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism has it all organized for you! This tour runs from June through September.

Get on the Water

Another way to visit the Flaming Gorge Reservoir is to get in it. Whether you want to relax or play, heading out to the Flaming Gorge is a great way to spend a day or weekend. You can fish, kayak, wake board, explore the area on an ATV, or simply camp at one of the great sites.

File photo

Spend a Day at the Rodeo

Get into the Wyoming spirit at one of the many rodeos taking place this year. The annual Overland Stampede Rodeo will be in Green River, the date to be announced. The annual Red Desert Roundup will be in Rock Springs July 26 and 27, kicking off with a parade. The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association State Finals will also be in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater Events Complex from June 6-9. The most exciting news of all is that this year, the National High School Finals Rodeo will be back in Rock Springs! You can catch the week of rodeo from July 14-20 at the events complex.

Clean Up Days

Take pride in your community at the Green River and Rock Springs clean up days, which take place in May. It’s a great way to bond with area residents while sprucing up our towns.

File photo

Spaceport Days

The Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport is one of Green River’s more unique attractions, the name alone bringing attention from travelers and locals alike. Spaceport Days is a great family event to celebrate this interesting attraction, and also tour some cool aircraft. There’s a space-themed movie with s’mores on August 23, and a pancake breakfast with activities for kids, and lots of aircraft, on August 24.

Learn Some Cool History

Many of us have visited the Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Historical Museums on at least one school field trip, but when was the last time you visited? These museums curate new exhibits and their employees have an abundance of knowledge of the history of our communities. For more history, you can take a self-guided tour of the Reliance Tipple, or explore the a ghost town’s mining history at the Superior Museum. To go even further back in time, you can visit Western Wyoming Community College’s Natural History Museum. The college has a pretty cool collection of dinosaur fossils and more that will be sure to fascinate the whole family. While at the college, you can also check out their art gallery that houses student pieces!

File photo

Wyoming’s Big Show

The Sweetwater County Fair is always a community favorite. Whether you go for the food, the concerts, or the rides, get out there and have some fun! This year’s fair will be July 27-August 4.

Downtown Rock Springs

Rock Springs has a thriving downtown area with lots of cool businesses and fun vibes. Whether you want to do some shopping, get some coffee, check out a show at the Broadway Theatre, or view some art in the underground gallery, there’s so much to enjoy.

File photo

Attend Annual Events at Bunning Park

Enjoy some cool brews and live music at Sweewater Blues n’ Brews on June 15, and then celebrate the home of 56 nationalities at International Day on July 13. These events are some community favorites and provide fun year after year.

Killpecker Sand Dunes

What could be more fun than playing in nature’s sand box? The sand dunes are a hotspot for dune buggies, dirt bikes, and ATVs. Plus, did you know you can surf or sled the dunes? Enjoy your favorite winter pastime in the summer!

Sweetwater Downs Horse Racing

Horses and their jockeys come from all over the western United States to race right here in Rock Springs. The racing season lasts throughout the summer, giving you plenty of opportunities to attend a race.

File photo

Sweetwater Speedway

Or if engines are more your speed, you can head to the Events Complex for some car races! Races will take place throughout the summer.

Farson Mercantile

We’ve all stopped in Farson to get some ice cream at the Farson Mercantile, but why not take a trip with the ice cream as a destination?

File photo

Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge

The Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge is a 27,230-acre refuge located northwest of Green River. The refuge is a great place to see some awesome wildlife, but there are also a lot of opportunities for boating, mountain biking and hiking.

White Mountain Petroglyphs

If you’ve heard of the White Mountain Petroglyphs but you’ve never seen them, make 2024 the year you finally check these out. It’s amazing to see ancient history like this, and it’s a cool way to get off the grid for a bit!

File photo

Farmers Markets

Like every summer, Rock Springs and Green River will have their weekly farmers markets. Go for the amazing produce, baked goods, and crafts from both local and not so local vendors.

Green River Greenbelt

Take a stroll, run, or bike ride along the Green River on the Greenbelt. It’s a great place to bring your dogs and enjoy some wildlife and the peace of the outdoors. While you’re at it, bring some fishing poles and see what you can catch off the river banks!

Three Patches Picnic Area

The Three Patches Picnic Day Use Area is a fee-free area located on Aspen Mountain, just south of Rock Springs. There are picnic tables and fire pits available for public use, and it’s a great place for families to spend time quality time together.