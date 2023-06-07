$25K Grant Receipt Approved for Chinese Massacre Sculpture

ROCK SPRINGS — With little fanfare the Rock Springs City Council gave unanimous approval at their June 6 meeting to Resolution 2023-70 and the terms and provisions of the $25,000 Grant Agreement with the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, allowing the Rock Springs Chinese Massacre of 1885 Memorial Sculpture Project to go forward.

Section 3 of the Grant Agreement stipulates that the term will commence on July 1, 2023, “or upon the last signature affixed…whichever is later,” and that the Agreement remains in effect through July 31, 2025. The Agreement further stipulates that 10% of the $25,000 grant award will remain with the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund until completion of the Final Report Form. Grant funds must be requested on an as-needed basis, with payments to be made on a quarterly basis.

As most school children in Rock Springs are well aware, the Chinese Massacre was the result of local anti-Chinese sentiment on the part of white miners over labor conditions and wages. At least 28 Chinese miners were murdered, and many more wounded and/or driven out of town. It took a contingent of U.S. Army men to secure their safety upon returning to Rock Springs.

Presently, there is only a small memorial to the Chinese miners on Pilot Butte Avenue, across from the parking lot for Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Other Resolutions

The Chinese Massacre Memorial Sculpture Project wasn’t the only piece of business conducted with the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund on Tuesday. City Councilmen also approved Resolution 2023-71, with Councilman Brent Bettolo abstaining, providing for acceptance of a Grant Agreement with the WCTF in the amount of $7,899.64 for the Broadway Theatre Lighting Update Project.

Resolution 2023-72 likewise gained council approval, providing for acceptance of a $2,250 ARPA Grant Agreement between the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (aka “SLIB”) and the City of Rock Springs for the Water Reclamation Facility Solids Handling/Odor Control Project.

Resolution 2023-64 gained approval, accepting the Preservation Covenant Agreement between the Alliance for Historic Wyoming and the City of Rock Springs requiring preservation of the Rock Springs Historical Museum and property.

Other resolutions gaining council approval included 2023-65 providing for discharge of uncollectible debts for the Rock Springs Housing Authority’s project number WY003; 2023-66 accepting the Preliminary Plat for the Mustang Ridge Properties Subdivision; 2023-67 approving a Change Order from Kilgore Companies LLC dba Lewis & Lewis for changes to the 2023 Overlay Project; 2023-68 approving an Employee Assistance Program Agreement with Jerry Post, Psy.D.; P.C., and 2023-69 approving a Memorandum of Understanding between the City and Maverick, Inc. to install a pressurized sewer service line on Foothill Boulevard.

New Business

Under New Business, Councilmen approved the parade route for the July 29 Red Desert Roundup Parade downtown, with work beginning at 8 a.m., along with approving a Right to Life March on June 23, starting at 10:a.m. at City Hall.

Also gaining approval was a request from Karrington Torrey for a road closure on South Main Street from E Street to F Street during their wedding on June 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Parks & Recreation Department won permission to apply for a Wyoming State Forestry Division Tree Grant, in the amount of $2,000. The Sweetwater Events Complex received approval for seven Malt Beverage Permits for the Airstream RV Rally on June 24-30, from noon-10 p.m., with Councilman Rob Zotti abstaining. Santa Fe Southwest Grill received permission to transfer their liquor license to Sweetwater County to cater the Solvay Picnic at the Parade Grounds in Jamestown on June 27, from 6 p.m. – midnight. The Pour House received permission to extend their serving area for their Annual Rich Hiner Memorial Poker Run on June 17, from 6 a.m. -2 a.m.

The City Council meeting began at 7 p.m. and adjourned at approximately 7:50 p.m.