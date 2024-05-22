26 Graduate from Black Butte High School Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS – Graduates from Black Butte High School will receive their diplomas tonight during the school commencement ceremony.

The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s Theater and will see 26 students receiving their diplomas. Students achieving a grade point average of 3.0 and above will also receive honor cords and the school will announce the winners of the Outstanding Graduate Award and the Most Improved Graduate Award.

BBHS Student Caitlynn Shipp will address the group, with Principal Bryant Blake also speaking to graduates and their families. High school teacher Shari Kumer will be reading the names of graduates as they receive their diplomas.