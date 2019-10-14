28-Year-Old Inmate Dies at Sweetwater County Jail

PRESS RELEASE – On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies at Sweetwater County Detention Center discovered that a 28-year-old male inmate was experiencing a medical emergency in his cell.

The inmate was arrested and booked into the detention center at around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 after a warrant was issued for him by probation and parole for an alleged probation violation.

Deputies discovered the inmate unresponsive in his cell during a routine cell check and immediately began to render life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ultimately, the inmate was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was pronounced deceased.

As is standard for inmate deaths, the cause of death is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

The inmate’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. No further details will be released at this time.