Rock Springs Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun Outside Joe’s Liquor

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was arrested yesterday morning after firing several shots from a hand gun into a dumpster near Joe’s Liquor on Elk Street.

According to the RSPD statement, officers responded to the location at approximately 2:48 a.m., on July 23. Reports of a male suspect allegedly firing a gun prompted the dispatch.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 43-year-old Keegan Stocks in the parking lot of the bar. Further investigation revealed that Keegan allegedly fired several rounds from a pistol.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The report also states that there was minimal damage to a dumpster and nobody was injured. Stocks was arrested for alleged Reckless Endangerment-Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Drunk in Public (1st Offense), Breach of Peace, and Interference with a Peace Officer.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.