29th Trees for Recyclables Day Takes Place Saturday

Ray Lavato Recycling Center. SwetwaterNOW file photo

ROCK SPRING – For the 29th year in a row, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center will be hosting Trees for Recyclables Day Saturday in partnership with the Sweetwater County Conservation District.

Residents who want to receive a free tree and help the environment can bring their recyclables to the Recycling Center starting at 9 a.m. The center will remain open and trees will be given out until inventory runs out or until 1 p.m. 

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan St. in Rock Springs, offers 24-hour drop off outside the facility. Accepted products include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, EPS Foam, paperboard (cereal boxes), aluminum cans, tin cans, plastics (No. 1 and No. 2), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.

