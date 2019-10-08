2nd Annual Rock Springs Comics & Gamers Con

Head to the Sweetwater Events Complex on October 25th & 26th for the 2019 Rock Springs Comics and Gamers Con!

Enjoy tournaments, a Harry Potter-themed escape room, cosplay contests and more.

WHEN

Friday, October 25th 3pm to 10pm and Saturday, October 26th 11am to 11pm

GET TICKETS

Discount tickets are available at:

Dugout Collectibles in Rock Springs

Desert Keep in Green River and

both Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce.



Kids 10 and under get in for free for a trick-or-treat stroll and costume contest. Escape room = $5 // All video game tournaments = $5 each

Dress to Impress 👨‍🎤

Wear your best costume and you could win CA$H prizes in the Cosplay Competition.

Video Game Competitions 🎮

Enter the Gears 5 Tournament sponsored by Western Wyoming Beverages and Rockstar featuring more than $2,000 in prizes.

Mario Cart and Smash Ultimate Tournaments will be open to everyone. –Win great prizes!!

Magic Tournaments ⚔️

Enter in the two Magic the Gathering tournaments

1) Magic Modern by Desert Keep – 12 p.m. on Saturday – $1,000 in prizes

2) Magic Modern by Dugout Collectibles – 5 p.m. Saturday – Grand prize winner gets to fly to Portland to compete in the Grand Prix and stay in a 5-star hotel in December.

Additional Activities

Escape Room ⚡️

Visit the Harry Potter-themed escape room created by Escape in 60.

Mock Trial ⚖️

Participate in the Comics and Gamers Court sponsored by Phillips Law.

If you’re an interested vendor or would like more information please call: (307) 371-0079

Like the 2019 Rock Spring Comics & Gamers Con on Facebook HERE.

