2nd COVID-19 Case Announced In Sublette County

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Sublette COVID-19 Response Group announced there is a second lab-confirmed case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Sublette County.

The second individual is a male adult in his 70s and a Sublette County resident. The patient is isolated and recovering at home.

Sublette County Public Health (SCPH) and Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) are currently monitoring the individual and will be notifying anyone who may have been in close-contact with the patient recently. Known contacts of the individual will be asked to quarantine, and will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

The Sublette COVID-19 Response Group reminds citizens and summer visitors to Sublette County that a person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus.

The public is encouraged to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the CDC and WDH to avoid further infection in Sublette County.

Remember to:

Wear a cloth face covering when in public to protect others from possibility of asymptomatic transmission.

Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) of others, especially those who are sick or may have been exposed.

Stay home if sick.

Avoid large gatherings.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.