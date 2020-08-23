3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded South of Bighorn Mountains Sunday

Originally reported by Greg Hirst — Oil City News

CASPER — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey Sunday morning near Meadowlark Lake at the southern edge of the Big Horn Mountains.

Fault lines in the region include the 56 kilometer-long Cedar Ridge Fault.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Magnitude is based on measurement of the maximum motion recorded by a seismograph. About 30,000 earthquakes of magnitudes between 2.5 and 5.4 are recorded each year. These quakes can be felt but cause only minor damage.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 5.0 kilometers, which is defined by the USGS as “very shallow.”