GRANGER — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed Granger had a 3.3 magnitude earthquake.

According to USGS, the earthquake stuck around 5:46 am, August 27, near Granger, which is about 26 miles from Green River. This is all the information that has been reported at this time. If you felt the earthquake, you can share your experience and rate it on the USGS’s website.