Three Injured in Plane Crash Near Rawlins

RAWLINS — According to the Rawlins Police Department (RPD), all three occupants involved in a plane crash near the airport suffered injuries.

At 7:02 am, the RPD received a report of a plane crash in the construction area between the runway at the Rawlins Municipal Airport and Beechcraft Street. The plane was observed by witnesses to have just taken off from the airport.

The Rawlins Police Department, Rawlins Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and several ambulances from Carbon County Memorial Hospital responded.

Once on scene, emergency personnel located three occupants trapped inside the plane. The Rawlins Fire Department extricated the occupants from the plane. Two of the occupants were transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and one occupant was transported by Classic Air to Casper.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified and are investigating the crash.