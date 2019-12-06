3 Injured in Wyoming Oil and Gas Field Explosion

Reported by Oil City News – Trevor Trujillo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Emergency units from Laramie County were dispatched to an explosion at an oil and gas field site, near the Wyoming community of Carpenter.

Officials say that there were reported injuries to 3 workers who were all transported to area hospitals.

“Last night we were dispatched to assist Laramie County Fire District 4 for what was reported as a explosion and fire from a oil / gas field site west of Carpenter,” a written statement from Laramie County Fire District 5 said Friday morning. “A good coordinated effort from all agencies to take care of the injured while conducting fire suppression.”

Responding agencies included Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire District 5, AMR Ambulance, Airlife Air Ambulance, Pine Bluffs EMS, County Fire 61, and Laramie County Combined Communication Center.

Fire officials also thanked the area Salvation Army Canteen.

The site was described by Laramie County Fire District 4 as an “oilfield compressor station.”