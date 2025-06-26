3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Returns to Flaming Gorge Days

SweetwaterNOW file photo

GREEN RIVER — A community favorite is making its long-awaited return to Flaming Gorge Days.

While Flaming Gorge Days returned last year after a hiatus, it was missing one of its most popular events — the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. This year, the annual tournament is officially back in the lineup. Hosted by the Jr. Cowgirls and Cowboys, it will take place June 27–28 and will feature divisions for both youth and adult competitors.

Games tip off Friday, June 27, with youth teams competing from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boys and girls ranging from sixth grade and under to 10th grade will take the courts. Saturday’s slate, June 28, belongs to the adults, who will play from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., just before the Flaming Gorge Days parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

The tournament had long been a staple of the Flaming Gorge Days celebration, drawing local talent and spectators to Evers Park for high-energy, half-court matchups. Its absence in recent years was felt by many who had made it part of their summer tradition.

The Jr. Cowgirls and Cowboys, who sponsor the event, encourage spectators to come out and support the players. Courts will be set up near the main festival area, giving attendees easy access to the action before heading over to enjoy the parade and other festivities.

