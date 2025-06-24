3 Vehicles, 1 Trailer Burned in Sunday Fire

RELIANCE — A trailer fire in Reliance Sunday afternoon resulted in a total loss for the trailer and burned three vehicles according to Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1.

Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner said the fire department was dispatched to 117 First St. at 2:02 p.m. and stayed until after 6 p.m. He said the fire district responded with three trucks and 17 firefighters and received assistance from the Rock Springs Fire Department, which sent one truck and three firefighters. Kitchner said the assistance was part of a new mutual aid agreement signed by the two firefighting agencies last month.

Kitchner said the fire is still under investigation and a source for the blaze hasn’t been determined yet though firefighters have discovered the location the fire started from. Kitchner also said there was concern about the wind as firefighters fought the fire as nearby structures were threatened, however the fast response by both fire departments kept the fire from spreading.