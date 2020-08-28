3,000 Gallons of Fuel Spilled in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction remains temporarily closed in Yellowstone National Park after a truck hauling gasoline tipped over.

According to a Facebook post from Yellowstone National Park, the temporary road closure will allow park staff to assess the impacts of a gasoline spill from an overturned tandem trailer on a commercial motor vehicle.

This segment of road closed on Thursday, August 27, shortly after the incident occurred. National Park Service crews responded immediately.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While the commercial motor vehicle was transporting unleaded gasoline to facilities in the park, the tandem trailer flipped over on the west side of the road and approximately 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel was released. There is no evidence that gasoline entered the Yellowstone River.

UPDATE: The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction remains temporarily closedThe road between Mud… Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Friday, August 28, 2020

This incident remains under investigation and the park has no additional information to release. Mud Volcano is open and can be accessed from the north. The East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge Junction is open.

Visitors can also access Fishing Bridge Junction from the south. For up-to-date road information, visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777.