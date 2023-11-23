307 Auto Plaza Gives Out More Than 400 Thanksgiving Dinners Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS – For 307 Auto Plaza Owner Brent Lloyd and his crew, it’s about giving back to the community.

And they certainly gave back Wednesday.

“Every year, we take donations and our own money and buy Thanksgiving meals,” Lloyd said.

Volunteers and employees handed out more than 400 Thanksgiving meals that will feed more than 1,600 people. Working out of the company’s service center at 2100 Elk St., the day started early with volunteers assembling the meal packages for families. Throughout the day, employees and volunteers handed out meals and by 4 p.m., only 15 packages remained. Lloyd said the packages contain food to provide a meal for a family of four to six people and include ham, mashed potatoes, pie, and other items. Planning the distributions is an undertaking in itself, with Lloyd’s wife Kayla organizing the event. Food is ordered one month before distribution.

More than 400 packaged meals were ready for pickup Wednesday at 307 Auto Plaza’s service center. Photo courtesy of Brent Lloyd.

In the seven years 307 Auto Plaza has given Thanksgiving meals, Lloyd said the number of meals they’ve given out has only grown. In that first year, the company gave about 50 meals. Multiple organizations take part in the packaging and distribution of the meals. Wednesday morning, 150 volunteers including high school wrestlers, cheerleaders, and others assisted in the distribution. Lloyd said Trona Valley Federal Credit Union had 10 employees on-hand throughout the day helping with the event. Other local businesses involved include Escape Day Spa and Hub Insurance. Organizations including The Spicer Foundation and Holy Spirit Catholic School assisted as well. Lloyd said several businesses also donated to the Feed Sweetwater County charity the he and his wife established.

“We really enjoy giving back to the community, that’s what it’s all about,” Lloyd said.