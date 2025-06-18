307 Dingers are Holding Tryouts

⚾️ BASEBALL TRYOUTS ⚾️

Are you ready to be part of something great? We’re holding tryouts and looking for dedicated players to join our teams! This is more than just baseball; it’s about heart, hustle, and being part of a team that feels like family.

We want to see what you’ve got! Come show us your passion for the game and see what it means to be part of a committed, hardworking, and supportive team. Tag a friend whose kid needs to be there! DM us with any questions, or feel free to call or text one of the coaches.

Trevor Mitcheson 307-922-2736
Eric Pedersen 435-749-9105
Shane Dodge 970-629-3422

