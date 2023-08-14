307 Horse Racing Looks to Conduct Business in Rock Springs

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission will consider approving 307 Horse Racing, Inc. to conduct parimutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing, and simulcast events in Rock Springs.

According to 307 Horse Racing’s website, the company was founded in 2019 and was licensed by the Wyoming Gaming Commission in November of 2020. They opened their first off-track betting location in Gillette in 2021 and in 2022 they opened off-track betting locations in Sheridan, Casper, and Rawlins.

Now, 307 Horse Racing is looking to open a location at 1030 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. The resolution states that no more than 115 machines would be located at the premises without the prior written approval of the Commission.

If approved by the Commission, 307 Horse Racing’s license to operate would be for a term of three years from the commencement of pari-mutuel wagering on historic horse racing or simulcast events at the location in Rock Springs. The operator shall submit a letter to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners beginning pari-mutuel wagering activities confirming the start date of the time period, the resolution explains.

To view the full resolution that will go before the Commission, see below.

Other Business

Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane will present the publication of the names, positions, base annual salary and amount of overtime pay paid to each full-time county employee and each elected official. The public salary disclosure can be viewed below.

The Sweetwater County Commission will meet Tuesday, August 15, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.