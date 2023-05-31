307 Spartans Come Out Victorious in Cheyenne Baseball Tournament

CHEYENNE — In a thrilling display of baseball, the senior Babe Ruth 307 Spartans came away victorious in the Kaden Warner Memorial Tournament in Cheyenne. With their pitching core firing on all cylinders and an explosive offensive performance from the bats, the Spartans captured the tournament championship.

The Spartans’ first game was on Saturday morning when they faced off against the Volcanoes, securing a commanding 14-6 victory. Kaden Pluid led the offensive charge with an impressive four RBI’s, while Kyle Cahill, Aiden Walker, Brayden Biondich, and Chase Hubert each recorded two RBI’s. The team collectively tallied an impressive 16 hits, with Owen Patterson showcasing his speed by stealing four bases. On the mound, Shaun Stone delivered a solid performance, pitching three innings, striking out five batters, and walking three. Pluid closed out the game, pitching the final two innings, striking out four but walking four as well.

On Saturday evening the Spartans clashed with the Cheyenne Baby Cakes and left no doubt about their dominance, claiming a resounding 21-1 victory. The offense exploded with a staggering 17 hits, as Walker and Cahill both notched four hits, and Stone showcased his power with five runs batted in, including an electrifying inside-the-park home run. Pluid contributed four RBI’s of his own. The pitching duo of Walker and Stone continued to shine, with Walker delivering two scoreless innings, striking out five and walking four, and Stone closing out the final two innings, striking out three and walking one.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Sunday morning’s game was a do-or-die situation as the tournament adopted a single-elimination format. The Spartans faced off against the Baby Cakes once again and left no doubt about their superiority, triumphing with an impressive 22-0 scoreline. The offense remained relentless, amassing 16 hits throughout the contest. Pluid took center stage, driving in six runs, including a grand slam home run, while Walker contributed four RBI’s. On the mound, Owen Patterson delivered three innings of no-hit pitching, striking out eight batters, while Chase Shelley closed out the game due to the run rule limit being reached.

With the Spartans’ spot secured in the championship game, the Spartans faced the formidable Cheyenne Knights. Walker took the mound and showcased his skills, allowing only three runs on one hit over six innings, striking out an impressive 14 batters. Although he faced a minor challenge in the third inning, issuing three walks and hitting a batter, Walker cruised through the remainder of the game. The offense continued their relentless attack, tallying 16 hits and driving in 11 runs. Cahill and Patterson both launched home runs to lead the charge, while Saben Carlsen, Pluid, and Kason Cahill contributed multiple hits to solidify the victory.