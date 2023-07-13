307 Spartans Take Second at State Tournament

CASPER — The 307 Spartans displayed their best in the highly anticipated Wyoming Senior Babe Ruth State tournament this past weekend, making an impressive run to the championship game. The tournament took place Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, in Casper, showcasing top-tier baseball talent from the region.

On Thursday, the Spartans clashed with the Cheyenne Coyotes and emerged victorious with a score of 7-4. Aiden Walker took the mound to start the game, delivering a solid performance, while Owen Patterson closed out the game with an impressive 12 strikeouts between the two pitchers throughout seven innings. The team showed their offensive attack with nine hits, led by Saben Carlsen who notched two hits. Aiden Walker contributed a pivotal 2 RBI double, while Shaun Stone and Kaden Pluid added one RBI each.

Friday’s match-up featured the Spartans against the Casper Valor, resulting in a 13-7 loss. Shaun Stone took the mound to begin the game, pitching 2 and two-thirds innings, followed by Ethan O’Brien for a third of an inning. Aiden Walker and Chase Shelley completed the game on the mound. The team recorded five hits, with Saben Carlsen collecting two.

Saturday brought a crucial game against the Green River Raptors, with the Spartans securing a convincing 10-0 victory. Ethan Millemon delivered a standout performance, pitching a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts. The team recorded eight hits, with Aiden Walker and Saben Carlsen each contributing two hits, while Ethan Millemon delivered a crucial 2 RBI single.

With pool play concluded, the Spartans secured the two seed from their bracket and faced the Lander Lobos in the Sunday morning matchup. The Spartans continued their winning streak, collecting a win with a 7-1 score. Aiden Walker showcased his pitching prowess, striking out 13 batters and walking three over six innings, with Owen Patterson closing out the game on the mound, striking out two. The offense remained potent, generating nine hits, securing runs from Kyle Cahill, Shaun Stone, Aiden Walker, Saben Carlsen, and Ethan O’Brien who all crossed the plate to contribute to the victory.

The win propelled the Spartans into the championship game against the Casper Valor. Owen Patterson started the game on the mound and displayed commendable skill throughout his time on the rubber, striking out four batters over four and one-third innings. Shaun Stone took over pitching duties, throwing two-thirds of an inning, with Ethan O’Brien closing out the game. On offense, Shaun Stone and Aiden Walker crossed home plate twice each, while Aiden and Kaden Pluid added solo home runs. Despite their valiant efforts, the Spartans fell short with a final score of 13-5, securing the state runner-up.

The Spartans concluded the regular season, including the state tournament, with an outstanding 34-6 record, earning them a well-deserved qualification for the Pacific Northwest Regional tournament in Alberta, Calgary, Canada, scheduled from July 24-29.