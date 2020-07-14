32-Year-Old Woman Dies in Collision

FORT LARAMIE — On July 14, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 27 on Highway 26 near Fort Laramie, Wyoming. Around 6:49 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2008 Toyota Rav 4 was traveling west on Highway 26 and had come upon a 1998 Ford Taurus stopped along the side of the roadway. The driver of the Toyota moved partially into the eastbound lane to drive around the stopped Ford. For reasons unknown, the driver of the Ford attempted a u-turn in the roadway as the Toyota begin to pass by, causing both vehicles to collide.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 32-year-old Fort Laramie, Wyoming resident Amanda Wilhelm. Wilhelm was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 48-year-old Torrington, Wyoming resident Evan Brooks. Brooks was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Community Hospital Torrington for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use on the part of Wilhelm is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 49th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 87 in 2019, 54 in 2018, and 75 in 2017 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

