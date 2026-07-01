350 MILE TRAIL RIDE TURNS INTO A 1400 MILE ADVENTURE

The 250th Anniversary Across Wyoming Off-Road Vehicle Trail Ride starts today. About 50 off-road vehicles converged on Evanston last night in preparation for what is billed as the first-ever cross-the-entire-state off-road vehicle trail ride. In four days, we are to arrive in Cheyenne.



Today we ride from Evanston, through the Bridger Valley, across the Green River at Big Island, and north to 14-mile hill. From there we traverse White Mountain and drop into Rock Springs for the evening.

Day two takes the group north of the Interstate to cruise the Red Desert. At Wamsutter we cross the highway and take the back roads to Saratoga. The third day is a ride over the Snowy Range into Laramie, and on Saturday, we take Pole Mountain over the Summit into Cheyenne for the Fourth of July.

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Yesterday was staging day. That meant dropping the off-road vehicles in Evanston and taking the trucks and trailers to Cheyenne, so we have a way to get home. That was the first trip across the state. Then we were bussed back to Evanston…….trip two. Now today we start the trail ride to the Capital City……trip 3. And then we grab our trailers and head home……trip 4. And, wallah……a 1400 mile adventure. You have to love Wyoming and this first-ever cross-state trail ride!

-Al Harris