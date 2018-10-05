3,557 Diapers Donated for Diaper Need Awareness Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY– United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County promoted Diaper Need Awareness Week September 24th – 30th.

Throughout this week, UWSW held a diaper drive that collected 3,557 diapers for the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County.

Community members could drop off diapers at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and Sweetwater County Library System locations in both Green River and Rock Springs, as well as Powertrust and Rocky Mountain Bank in Rock Springs.

Albertson’s donated 886 diapers and Walmart also donated 564 diapers to the Diaper Need Awareness Week Diaper Drive.

“We hold two diaper drives for the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County a year, once in the spring and another during Diaper Need Awareness Week,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, UWSW.

“These diapers drives help us continue to support the families in our community that are in diaper need. We appreciate the donations we receive through our diaper drives as well as monetary donations given throughout the year.”

Studies show that a family in diaper need fall an average of 19 diapers short each month. In 2017, over 60,000 diapers were distributed through the Community Diaper Bank of Sweetwater County.

On average diapers cost a family $70 to $80 a month. The Community Diaper Bank helps families in need help lift this financial burden. Diapers are not available through government assistance programs.

Families in need can get diapers by visiting the Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs or Green River on distribution days. Residents can help by volunteering, donating or hosting their own diaper drive. Contact Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator, at 307-362-5003 or srichno@swunitedway.org for more information.