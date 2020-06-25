39th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation to be Hosted Virtually

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s 39th annual High School Equivalency Graduation is going virtual for the first time. Tune into Western’s YouTube Channel to see the 2020 Graduate Ceremony on June 27 at 4 pm.

These students have endured an unprecedented end to their semester and deserve the recognition and support of their families, friends, and community.

College and Career Readiness at Western provides Wyoming High School Equivalency (formerly GED) preparation and testing at the main Rock Springs campus, as well as at outreach centers (Big Piney, Bridger Valley, Green River, Kemmerer, Pinedale, and Star Valley). Once students pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), they receive the valuable state-issued credential, the Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The HiSET test is a five-part series test that evaluates general competency levels in: language arts, writing; language arts, reading; mathematics; social studies; and science. Instruction is available in the following formats: classes; self-paced study with instructor guidance; distance education with weekly instructor guidance.

“Our students have worked so hard this year, especially during the difficult pandemic circumstances. The HiSET test is challenging; students have to be able to write an argumentative essay, solve problems using the quadratic equation, analyze complex text, and more. It certainly takes determination to achieve this goal. I am so proud of our students and look forward to their future successes,” said Michelle Schutten, ABE Instructor at Western.

Western’s College and Career Readiness assists students in brushing up on their current skills in order to enter college, gain employment, and/or reach their goals. College and Career Readiness also offers adult basic education instruction for inmates (both male and female) while incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. This service assists inmates in earning their Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate and is provided five days a week.

To watch the HSEC Virtual Graduation, please visit and subscribe to Western’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/yb6mkqzp. For more information regarding Wyoming High School Equivalency, please contact College and Career Readiness at 307-382-1829.