3A Girls Winter Classic Recap: Bridger Valley Teams Dominate in Rawlins

RAWLINS – The Lady Buffalos and Lady Eagles finish the Girls Winter Classic with a combined 5-1 record. Mountain View went undefeated in their four games. Lyman would drop one game to Buffalo who finished as the runner-up at state last year and is the No. 2 ranked team in 3A this year.

Mountain View’s first game was on Friday when they defeated Thermopolis 53-19. In the first half, they held the Lady Bobcats to two points. Mylie Micheli finished the game with 16 points for the Lady Buffalos.

Lyman would play Rawlins on Friday after the conclusion of the Mountain View game. They would defeat the hosting team 55-35. The Lady Eagles held the Lady Outlaws to just two points in the first quarter and they were up 30 points heading into the final quarter. BriLee Bradshaw led Lyman in points with 13.

On Saturday, the final day of the tournament, both Bridger Valley teams played two games. Mountain View played first against Worland. They won 44-31. Junior McKinlee Covolo led the Lady Buffalos in scoring with 18 points. Micheli would have another solid game with 13 points. The Lady Buffalos would then play Rawlins. They were victorious with a 53-38 final. Mountain View would have a 25-20 lead at the half but then they exploded in the third quarter with another 20 points while holding the Lady Outlaws to five. Addison Hickey led the team in scoring with 16. She had three made shots from beyond the arc and she went 3-4 at the free throw line.

Lyman’s final day started with a 50-27 win over Thermopolis. All nine of the players who checked in for the Lady Eagles scored. Ashtyn Wells and BriLee Bradshaw both had 10 points which led the team. They would then face Bufflo who defeated Lyman 65-37. Overall it was a tough game for Lyman who scored over ten points in only one quarter. Buffalo would score 21 points in two separate quarters.