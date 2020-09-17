3rd Annual Restaurant Week Set to Showcase Dining in Downtown Rock Springs

Downtown Rock Springs is shining a spotlight on its diverse food scene with its 3rd Annual Restaurant Week!

During the “week,” which starts Thursday, September 17 and runs through Sunday, September 27, diners can enjoy special discounts at twelve participating locations.

That’s eleven days of delicious, discounted dining in Downtown Rock Springs!

There are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch – patrons simply dine at the restaurant of their choice and take advantage of the special offers. (Diners are reminded to mention the special offer when ordering.)

Participating restaurants will offer their regular menus, in addition to the Restaurant Week specials. This is a great opportunity to visit the restaurants you’ve always wanted to try and to rediscover old favorites.

Participating locations include:

The specials available at each location can be found on the organization’s website HERE.

“Restaurants around the area have had to make a few adjustments recently, such as menu changes,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator noted. “Dine-in patrons are asked to be patient as they are practicing social distancing between tables and taking extra precautions.”

Brittain added, “Customers are encouraged to call ahead to make carry-out and curbside service arrangements.”

Restaurant Week Bingo sheets will be available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

BINGO sheets will also be available at participating restaurants and are downloadable HERE. Return the Bingo sheet for a chance to win prizes.

Go to the mom and pop restaurants whenever you can… they need us now more than ever.”

-URA Board President, Maria Mortensen

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA
at (307) 352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.

