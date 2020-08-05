4-H Livestock Auction a Big Success Despite the Cancelation of Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater and Daggett County’s young 4-H and FFA participants weren’t about to let their hard work go to waste in a year where many events were canceled, including the county fair.

The annual Livestock Auction moved forward as usual even though most of the events around Wyoming’s Big Show had to be canceled because of COVID-19 impacts.

According to Auction Committee Treasurer Jackson Ramsay, the auction featured 100 young sellers, and after boosts, the event grossed $323,000.

Animals sold at the auction included 50 pigs, 33 steers, 12 sheep, four goats, and one turkey. Throughout the week the kids were able to participate in events like horse showmanship, beef and swine showmanship, and dog and cat obedience shows.

Congratulations to all the 4-H and FFA members from both counties for their outstanding work in getting their animals ready for the 2020 Livestock Auction.