400 Miles Walked in ‘Miles For Meeka’

GREEN RIVER — Students, teachers and student organizations at Green River High School came together to walk nearly 400 miles in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and in memory of Meeka Iwen.

The event, spearheaded by FFA members Jonathan Myers and Lilly Parry, saw around 410 students participate. Agriculture and Natural Resources teacher Elizabeth Thoman helped coordinate the effort, bringing classes down in groups to walk as many laps as they chose, with each lap counted toward a cumulative total. By the end of the day, the school had logged 393.37 miles.

Green River High School students walking laps in honor of Meeka Iwen. Courtesy photo.

Every student who participated received a “You Matter Miles for Meeka” bracelet. Hope Squad member Lauren Clark and Jae’s Boots Ambassador Lilliana Birmingham were also among the student leaders who helped bring the event to life.

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The walk coincided with a broader week of mental health programming, including a TeleHope event organized by the school’s Hope Squad chapter. English teachers supported the logistics throughout the day.

Thoman said the goal was straightforward: to let students know they are not alone when difficult thoughts arise, and that those feelings ease with time and connection.