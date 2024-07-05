41-Year-Old Man Dies in WY 530 Rollover on July 4th

GREEN RIVER — A one-vehicle rollover on WY 530 resulted in the death of Green River man, Thomas Huntington, 41, on the Fourth of July. The accident occurred at 6:22 p.m.

According to WYDOT’s fatality report, Huntington was driving a Buick Lacross southbound on WY 530 when the vehicle left its travel lane off the right shoulder at approximately mile marker 9. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and rolled approximately twice before coming to a rest in the northbound lane of travel.

Weather conditions were dry and clear. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported in the fatality report that no seatbelt was in use. Huntington was the only person in the vehicle.

There is no cause of accident listed in the report at this time. SweetwaterNOW will report with further information if or when it becomes available.