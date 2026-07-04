                                    THE VIEWS……..OH THE VIEWS

Today is the final leg of the four day 250th Anniversary Off Road Vehicle ride across Wyoming and everyone is anticipating the arrival in Cheyenne for the Fourth of July. All three days thus far have been magnificent. The vistas never end and seem to go on forever…..beyond where the eye can see.

From the Piedmont kilns to the view of Rock Springs from the edge of White Mountain; from the vastness of the Red Desert, the wild horses, to the Sierra Madres south of Wamsutter; from the back side of Medicine Bow Peak, the Twin Lakes, to overlooking the Centennial Valley…….the views have been wonderful. And today it’s over Pole Mountain and the Summit into the Capital City to mark the completion of this historic ride across the state.

What was billed as a 350 mile trail ride is now at roughly 500 miles and we still have the trek today. And with any ride with 50 machines over long distances, there have been break downs. At my last count, we have had three flat tires, five broken belts, and one broken differential. But we all

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made it to Laramie last night.

Hats off to Mark Tesoro for having the crazy idea of connecting cities and towns in a trail system, to Forrest Kamminga for painstakingly piecing all the moving parts together to make this ride work, and to Stacy Jones who had the wild idea two years ago to ride across the state. As a side note, Stacy and Taylor Jones had to leave us after day two to attend to important matters at home. It just didn’t seem right to think those two, of all people, who had put so much work into this event, were not able to see the end. And to everyone else that helped and I haven’t mentioned, thank you.

Watch the Wyoming Trails website for when this trail will be finalized and made available to everyone. Ride it all or just a piece at a time and see Wyoming like you’ve never seen it before.

– Al Harris