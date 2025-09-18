$450K Bank Restoration Project Underway at Riverside Memorial Park

An excavator digs out the riverbank near Riverside Memorial Park. The work is part of a project that will repair erosion and reinforce the bank. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

GREEN RIVER — Work is underway reinforce the riverbank alongside Riverside Memorial Park.

A section of the bank that was washed out in 2014 is being excavated and reinforced with boulders to reduce erosion and shore the bank up. The project is expected to be completed in the first week of October.

According to Director of Public Works Mark Westenskow, a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund covered 50 percent of the $450,000 cost, with the city covering the remaining 50 percent. Communications Administrator Steve Core said the contract was awarded to Wylie Construction, a Sweetwater County-based company.

Core also said, the city has applied for additional grants, which if awarded will allow for further bank restoration projects, the replacement of the concrete walking path in the park, and installation of lighting.