4A All-State Basketball Honors Named

SweetwaterNOW photo, Brayden Flack

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A handful of local basketball players from Rock Springs and Green River high schools were named in this year’s 4A All-State honors.

Congratulations to the following individuals:

4A All-State Boys:

David DeBoer — Rock Springs

4A 2nd Team All-State Boys:

Theran Archibald – Green River

Dalton Thomas — Rock Springs

4A All-State Girls:

Jayla Braden – Green River

4A 2nd Team All-State Girls:

Ella Stanton – Green River

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

4A Honorable Mention All-State Girls:

Ella Brewster — Rock Springs

