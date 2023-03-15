4A All-State Basketball Honors Named

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A handful of local basketball players from Rock Springs and Green River high schools were named in this year’s 4A All-State honors.
Congratulations to the following individuals:
4A All-State Boys:
David DeBoer — Rock Springs
4A 2nd Team All-State Boys:
Theran Archibald – Green River
Dalton Thomas — Rock Springs
4A All-State Girls:
Jayla Braden – Green River
4A 2nd Team All-State Girls:
Ella Stanton – Green River
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
4A Honorable Mention All-State Girls:
Ella Brewster — Rock Springs