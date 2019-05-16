4A State Soccer: Results, Scores, Recaps and Updates

JACKSON — With the regional tournament in the books, the 2019 4A High School State Soccer Tournament is being held in Jackson over the weekend. Both Green River High School and Rock Springs High School have representation from the boys and girls teams respectively. Three victories will be sufficient to take home the state title.

The Green River boys team goes into the competition as a second seed after reaching the 4A West Regional Championship last weekend. As for Rock Springs, the Lady Tigers earned the first seed in the West after a 2-1 victory over Kelly Walsh in the 4A West Regional Championship in Casper.

Below are results, scores, recaps and updates from the 4A State Soccer Tournament:

Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers

Thursday, May 16: Rock Springs 4 Cheyenne East 0

After a thrilling regular season and their fourth straight regional championship victory, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced off with Cheyenne East in the first round of the state tournament. In familiar fashion, the Lady Tigers dominated the Thunderbirds in a 4-0 shutout to advance to the semi-finals.

The win over Cheyenne East also ended a decade-long losing streak for West teams in the state tournament. The last time a West team had defeated an East team was back in 2009 according to WyoPreps.

4A Girls Soccer…for the first time since 2009, teams from the West have won in the first round. WHSAA archives are incomplete, but this may be the first time Rock Springs has won a first round game. Last time Kelly Walsh won in the first round was back in 2005. — WyoPreps (@wyopreps) May 16, 2019

On Tuesday the Lady Tigers captains and head coach Stephen Pyer made it known that the team was looking to get off to a quick start in the first half. Rock Springs wasted no time as a three-goal first half gave the Lady Tigers a comfortable lead over Cheyenne East. The first of the three goals came in the seventh minute of play.

The second half of play resulted in scoreless efforts by the Thunderbirds and one more goal for Rock Springs. The lone second half goal gave Rock Springs a 4-0 advantage and pushed the Lady Tigers into the spotlight of the semi-finals. Friday’s matchup will feature Thunder Basin who defeated Jackson 2-0 in the opening round.

Green River High School Boys

Thursday, May 16: Green River 1 Cheyenne East 2

The Green River Wolves entered the state tournament as a second seed after seeing a successful weekend at the regional tournament. The Wolves battled with the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds for a chance to play in the semi-finals of the state tournament. Green River came up short in the second half with a 2-1 loss to the Thunderbirds.

In the first half, neither the Wolves or the Thunderbirds found a goal. However, an equal playing field going into halftime set up for an interesting second half.

The silent score was broken in the 55th minute of play on a goal by Cheyenne East to put the Thunderbirds up 1-0. Green River immediately answered back within the next minute of play and scored to tie the game 1-1. A costly mistake by Green River allowed East to take the lead on a free kick which ultimately led to Green River’s defeat.

Oh my! Green River keeper steps over line of box before his punt. Sideline ref was all over it. East’s Carter Rich puts free kick into the net for 2-1 lead in the 73rd. #wyosports — David Watson (@dwatsonsports) May 16, 2019

Green River will play in the consolation bracket which begins on Friday. The Wolves are set to play a familiar team in Kelly Walsh. The two teams have split games this season.