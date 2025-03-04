4A West Regional Basketball Tournament Tips Off in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The road to the state tournament runs through Rock Springs this week as the Tigers and Lady Tigers welcome teams from across the region for the 4A West Regional Basketball Tournament. The action begins Thursday at Rock Springs High School, with teams from Green River and Rock Springs looking to secure a spot at the state tournament.

Basketball fans can follow the action live through video coverage provided by SVI Media. Erick Pauley and Keith Trujillo will be on the call, bringing coverage with support from local advertisers. Due to exclusivity rights with the NFHS Network, the games will not be available on our regular broadcasting platforms. You can still listen to the Green River games on KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM. For the Rock Springs games, tune in to KZWB 97.9 FM.

For the Rock Springs Tigers, the tournament starts early as they take the court for the first game among Sweetwater County teams. The Tigers, the third seed from the Northwest Conference, will face Evanston, the second seed from the Southwest, in a crucial opening-round matchup at 1:45 p.m. A win would send them into a Friday evening contest at 6:45 p.m. against the winner of Natrona County vs. Jackson Hole. A loss would place them in a 9 a.m. consolation game on Friday. Both matchups are set to be played at Rock Springs High School.

The Green River Lady Wolves follow the Tigers’ contest, stepping onto the court at 3:30 p.m. against Riverton. Green River, the second seed from the Northwest, will look to advance against the third-seeded team from the Southwest. If the Lady Wolves win, they will face either Star Valley or Rock Springs at 5 p.m. on Friday. A loss would place them in a 10:30 a.m. consolation game on Friday.

At 5:00 p.m., the Rock Springs Lady Tigers will battle Star Valley in a challenging first-round game. As the bottom seed from the Northwest, they will look to pull off an upset against the top-seeded team from the Southwest. Should the Lady Tigers win, they will take on the winner of Green River vs. Riverton on Friday at 5 p.m. A loss would drop them into a 10:30 a.m. contest against the losing team from that same matchup.

The first day of tournament play concludes with the Green River Wolves taking on Star Valley at 8:15 p.m. The Wolves enter as the bottom seed from the Northwest and will have their hands full against the top-seeded team from the Southwest. If Green River pulls off the upset, they will advance to a Friday night contest at 8:15 p.m. against the winner of Kelly Walsh vs. Riverton. A loss would send them to a consolation game at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.