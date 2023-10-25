4A West Regional Volleyball Hosted by Green River This Weekend

GREEN RIVER – Playoff volleyball is about ready to get underway with regionals being hosted around the state this weekend. Green River and Rock Springs will both have a short trip this week as 4A West Regionals will be hosted in Green River. Tournament play will kick off Friday and last through Saturday.

Check out the format of the tournament and the bracket below.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tournament Format

Seeding and Bracket: Seeding for the tournament will be determined based on the final Conference Quadrant standings. You can check out the bracket further below

Player Limit: A new rule has been implemented for Volleyball, allowing a maximum of 14 players to be in uniform for the Regional Volleyball Tournament. The 14 players entered in the official scorebook at the beginning of the first game will be the only players eligible for use throughout the entire tournament.

No other players on your team’s bench can be in uniform during the tournament other than the 14 players officially entered in the Scorebook.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Tournament Bracket