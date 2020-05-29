5 Out of 5 People Struggle

Southwest Counseling Service and Sweetwater County Prevention want to remind you of the following resources:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Together WE can make it through this.

Southwest Counseling Service on-call services are available and operating 24 hours-7 days a week: (307) 352-6677

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org