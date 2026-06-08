50 Years Now and Then: Restaurants

GREEN RIVER — To celebrate KUGR’s 50th birthday, we decided to take a look at how Green River has changed since KUGR first went on the air.

This week we decided to look at restaurants people remember fondly, and one restaurant kept coming up: Burger A Go Go.

Ask longtime Green River residents about their favorite places to eat growing up and the name comes up again and again. Burger A Go Go closed in the late 1990s, but the memories people have of the diner are as fresh as ever.

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Green River has changed a lot in 50 years. The national chains have moved in, the town has grown, and the dining landscape looks nothing like it once did. But sometimes what people remember most isn’t the fanciest meal or the biggest menu, it’s the local spot that felt like it belonged to the community.

Burger A Go Go was the place for a lot of Green River residents.