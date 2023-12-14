$5,000 Tata Chemicals Donation Aids Child Developmental Center’s Mission

GREEN RIVER – A donation by Tata Chemicals will help the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center provide developmentally appropriate services for children from birth to age five.

The $5,000 donation is the seventh large donation the company has made in as many years and goes directly to programs benefitting children within the county.

Funds from the donation will be used to purchase new curriculum materials needed to obtain the National Association for the Education of Young Children accreditation for the center’s preschool program in Rock Springs and Green River.

Funds will also be used to expand the center’s Language Acquisition through Motor Planning (LAMP) therapy system. The system is a therapeutic approach to help nonverbal children with autism and other developmental disabilities develop independent and spontaneous communication. Using the LAMP approach, people learn to use words and build sentences by selecting icons on a speech-generating device. The approach has helped children at the center communicate and empowers them to reach their fullest potential.

The center is grateful for Tata Chemicals continued support and representatives say the donation will have a significant impact on the center’s early intervention efforts.

“The Sweetwater County CDC is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards curriculum materials and LAMP devices to create meaningful impact for the children and families of Sweetwater County, ” Lori Lucero, the executive director, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center said.

“Since 2016, Tata Chemicals has been a donor to the SCCDC,” Niki McKenzie, the center’s assistant director said. “The impact that they have had on the organization’s ability to provide vitally important materials, supplies, technology, and other essential needs for our community’s children is remarkable and it truly means the world to us. They are a great example of what it is to be a community partner.”