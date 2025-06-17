$56,000 in Grants Awarded to Sublette County Initiatives

The Museum of the Mountain Man in Pinedale ranks fourth on the Top 10 List of museums that celebrate the American West.

PINEDALE — Sublette County received grants totaling $56,000 from Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund to support cultural and heritage projects.

The Pinedale Fine Art Council received $6,000 for their 2025 Soundcheck/Folk for Kids Series and $50,000 to the Sublette County Historical Society for their Museum of the Mountain Man Expansion Plan. The concert series is held from June 28 – Aug. 15 at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale featuring live performances from national touring acts. The Museum of the Mountain Man is a museum that preserves and interprets the history of the Rocky Mountain fur trade.

A total of 35 cultural and heritage projects across the state received grant funding from the WCTF, amounting to $677,768.79 in grant funds. The funding from the WCTF supports diverse ranges of initiatives.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“These projects represent the rich cultural heritage and creative spirit found across Wyoming,” Renee Bovee, WCTF program coordinator said. “From restoring historic buildings to hosting community concerts, this funding helps strengthen cultural access and preservation statewide.”