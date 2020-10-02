#BugleBattle Friday, Oct 02, 2020

618 Rhode Island Ave.– Rock Springs

Ready To Move In!

This adorable home boasting charm and character throughout.

– 4 BED
– 3 BATH
– 2,464  SQ. FT.
– SPACE FOR GARAGE

Asking Price

$229,000

The home has many updates including:
  • Completely updated full bathroom upstairs and newly remodeled .75 bathroom off of living room.
  • Beautiful open-concept kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
  • Newly poured RV pad.
  • Upgrades and renovations throughout this home, new carpet, new paint inside and out, and so much more!

Call Chelsey Moeller – HomeSmart Realty
to Schedule a Viewing Today!
(307) 389-8384

See More Photos

