68 Receive High School Equivalency Certificates Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS – May is commencement month in Sweetwater County and the first group walking the stage are students receiving their high school equivalency certificates.

Western Wyoming Community College will host a graduation ceremony for those receiving their certificates Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the college. According to Mikayla Wonnacott, Western’s public relations specialist, 68 students will receive their certificates.

Speakers scheduled to address the group are Western’s President Kirk Young and Lecturer of Developmental Studies Michelle Schutten. A letter from Director of Advising Peg Larson will also be read as well.

Each of the graduates will also have the opportunity to come to the microphone and thank friends and loved ones, share their post-graduation plans, and share a quote with the audience.

