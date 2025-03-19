$7.5 Billion to be Redirected for Wyoming Highway Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis seeks to free money stuck in accounts for former President Joe Biden’s EV charger initiative by introducing the Highway Funding Flexibility Act to pay for projects critical to Wyoming’s travel and commerce.

Lummis introduced the act to redirect the billions Biden had set aside for highway infrastructure needs throughout Wyoming, supporting projects including roads, brides, truck parking, and wildlife crossings. The funds will be used for eligible activities including engineering, design, construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation.

A total of $7.5 billion was set aside for projects such as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program worth $5 billion and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program worth $2.5 billion. President Donald Trump paused these programs in February.

“For far too long, the people of Wyoming were forced to endure Biden’s radical EV mandates that dedicated their hard-earned tax dollars toward Green New Deal initiatives that do not effectively serve the state of Wyoming,” Lummis said.