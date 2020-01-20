80’s Prom Night–It’s Time for the 3rd Annual CDC Art Gala Benefit Dinner & Auction

The Sweetwater County Child Development Center is proud to announce the 3rd Annual Art Gala Benefit Dinner and Auction.

This year’s epic theme: 80’s Prom Night!

Get your hairspray and pastels ready, it’s sure to be an exciting night of fundraising you won’t soon forget!

When Saturday, March 7, 2020

Event begins at 5PM Where Holiday Inn Ballroom

1675 Sunset Dr. in Rock Springs



Auctions Raffles Food Entertainment

Images from the 2019 CDC Art Gala Benefit Dinner & Auction

More Information

Reception and Silent Auction begin at 5PM.

Dinner begins at 6PM with Live Auction to follow.

Wear your best 80’s Prom attire and get ready to bid on some fantastic items for a great cause!

Artwork, home decor, raffle baskets and more. There’s something for everyone!

Auction Item from the 2019 CDC Art Gala Benefit Dinner & Auction

Proceeds from the night will go to benefit the Sweetwater County Child Development Center.

About the Sweetwater County CDC

The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) is a non-profit organization that has served the children and families in Sweetwater County since 1979.

The center is mandated by the state of Wyoming to provide early intervention services to children birth through age five with a variety of delays and disabilities. The SCCDC is the only organization in Sweetwater County to serve the children birth through age three.

Thank you to our Event Sponsors! Genesis Alkali

Rocky Mountain Power

Simplot

Instructional Intensity

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Cody Pierpoint – State Farm

Solvay

